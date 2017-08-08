Shanghai steel stretches winning streak to 8th day, near 4-yr high

* Expected winter production cuts had lifted steel prices

* Tighter supply ahead amid solid Chinese steel demand -analyst

* China iron ore imports drop to 85.74 mln T in July

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chinese rebar steel futures rose for an eighth straight session on Tuesday, trading near their highest level since 2013, ahead of production curbs during winter that have prompted buyers to advance purchases.

The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 0.5 percent at 3,927 yuan ($586) a tonne by 0242 GMT. The construction steel product initially touched a session high of 3,996 yuan, near Monday's peak of 4,013 yuan which was its loftiest since March 2013.

China earlier this year ordered steel and aluminium producers in 28 cities to slash output in winter as it fights smog. Last week, the key steel-producing area of Tangshan and other parts of Hebei province said they will implement the order, cutting production by up to 50 percent.

"We will not be surprised if another major steel-producing province is to announce its production cuts plan for winter," said Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau. "Therefore, this really points to supply tightness ahead given China's overall demand is solid and growing, supported by solid economic fundamentals."

Ahead of the winter cuts, Lau said crude steel output in Hebei dropped 0.2 percent in the first half of 2017. That compared to a 4.6 percent increase in all of China during the period.

Raw material iron ore also gained further on Tuesday, with the most-traded iron ore contract for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange up 0.4 percent at 565.50 yuan a tonne, adding to Monday's 3-percent spike.

Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB rose 2.8 percent to $76.17 a tonne on Monday, the strongest level since Apr. 6, according to Metal Bulletin.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said, "As long as Chinese steel mill margins remain elevated, iron ore prices should remain at current or higher levels."

China's iron ore imports slipped 9.5 percent from June to 85.74 million tonnes in July, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data released on Tuesday. It was also lower compared with 88.4 million tonnes in July last year. ($1 = 6.7075 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)