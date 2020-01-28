China commodity bourses extend closures amid virus outbreak

Staff members are seen at the reception desk of Dalian Commodity Exchange in Dalian, Liaoning province, China May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Muyu Xu

(Reuters) - Chinese commodities exchanges delayed their re-opening dates post Lunar New Year as part of the country’s effort to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus which has killed more than 100 people.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange, where one of China’s most liquid derivatives — iron ore futures — is traded, will now open on Monday, Feb. 3, instead of Friday, Jan. 31, according to a notice posted on the Chinese bourse’s website.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), its subsidiary Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) and the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange also extended their reopening to Feb. 3, they said on their websites, citing guidance from authorities.

The Chinese government has extended the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb. 2 as it seeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 4,500 people.