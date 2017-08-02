China iron ore falls on concerns recent rally not sustainable

* Barclays sees iron ore reverting to around $50/T by Q4

* But firmer steel prices seen remaining supportive

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China retreated on Wednesday after a three-day rise that pushed prices to their highest in more than four months amid doubts a restocking-driven rally would be sustainable.

Chinese steel producers, the world’s top buyer of iron ore, had been boosting stocks of the raw material as they increase output in anticipation of demand picking up after the summer lull but could leave them with too much iron ore later this year.

That has lifted spot iron prices this week to their strongest level since April at above $70 a tonne, although analysts at Barclays think that may be difficult to sustain, saying that a drop to “mid-to-low $50/tonne handle by the fourth quarter is increasingly likely.”

“Even if we assume demand conditions remain supportive, we see the price outlook as still under downward pressure,” they said in a note.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 1.1 percent at 567.50 yuan ($84) a tonne by 0246 GMT. The contract rose to 582 yuan on Tuesday, its highest since March 24.

Spot iron ore prices already pared some gains on Tuesday, with the benchmark .IO62-CNO=MB slipping 0.2 percent to $73.56 a tonne, according to Metal Bulletin. It hit $73.70 on Monday, its loftiest since April 11.

But investment bank ANZ said firmer Chinese steel prices should “keep upward pressure on raw material prices in the short term.”

The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was last up 0.6 percent at 3,739 yuan per tonne. The construction steel product rose to 3,759 yuan on Tuesday, its highest level since September 2013.