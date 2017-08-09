China steel steadies after recent rally, curbs in output support

* China’s Hebei vows to shut polluting steelmakers from Sept 1

* Shanghai rebar not far below Monday’s four-year high

* Dalian iron ore slips for second session

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai rebar steel futures steadied on Wednesday after recent rapid gains that lifted prices to their highest in more than four years, with investors anticipating steep production cuts during winter.

China in February ordered steel and aluminium producers in 28 cities to slash output in winter as it fights smog. Last week, the key steel-producing area of Tangshan and other parts of Hebei province said they would implement the order, cutting production by up to 50 percent.

Steelmakers in Hebei must comply with state and province-level emission restrictions by Sept. 1 or they will be shut down, the Hebei Province Environmental Protection Bureau said late on Tuesday.

The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was little changed at 3,919 yuan ($585) a tonne by 0216 GMT. The construction steel product touched 4,013 yuan on Monday, its strongest since March 2013.

Unless rebar drops to Monday’s intraday low of 3,755 yuan, it could rise further on the prospect of the production cuts, said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

“We’re getting into an era where we may see a pullback, but whether this is it or not (is not yet certain),” said Spooner. “Now the market is trading inside Monday’s range.”

In its February order, China called on steel producers to halve output in four northern provinces - Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan - as well as Beijing and Tianjin, during the peak winter heating months from November through late February. The size of the output cuts will depend on how much each region has reduced its emissions.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.4 percent at 559 yuan a tonne, after losing nearly 3 percent on Tuesday.

Iron ore for delivery to China’s Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB slipped 0.9 percent to $75.46 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Metal Bulletin. The spot benchmark touched $76.17 on Monday, the highest since April 6.

Spooner said iron ore “probably will struggle to get above $80” amid a well-supplied market in the medium term.

Stockpiles of imported iron ore at China’s ports stood at 139.15 million tonnes on Friday, according to data tracked by SteelHome. SH-TOT-IRONINV

That was not far below the record 141.45 million tonnes reached in June.