Chinese iron ore futures extend falls to third day as mills curb output

* Iron ore prices hit a two-week low

* Mills cap output, further denting demand for ore

* Gloomy outlook on the raw material

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chinese iron ore futures extended declines to hit a two-week low on Friday, poised for a weekly fall, as steelmakers in the world’s top consumer of the steelmaking raw material curbed production.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 4.1 percent to 435 yuan ($65.41) a tonne by midday break. Earlier in the session, it hit 434 yuan a tonne, its lowest since Oct. 12.

“More cities, including Tangshan, have been ordered to deepen production cuts during the winter season. Low-grade iron ore prices have almost touched the bottom, but we don’t see any support for prices in the near term due to falling operational rates at mills,” said Zhao Chaoyue, an analyst with Merchant Futures in Shenzhen.

Iron ore for delivery to China’s Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB dropped 1.2 percent to $61.47 a tonne on Thursday, according to Metal Bulletin.

China, also the world’s biggest steel producer, said it had met its target of cutting steel capacity by 50 million tonnes. It has aimed to reduce annual crude steel capacity between 100 million and 150 million tonnes within three to five years.

Investors continued to pull out their positions amid uncertain outlook as an environmental crackdown and industrial output curbs are expected to hit not only steel supplies, but also the demand for steel.

The most active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.75 percent to 3,601 yuan a tonne by midday break. Shanghai hot rolled coil futures dropped 3 percent to 3,856 yuan a tonne.