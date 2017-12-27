Chinese steel futures steady, but demand still weak

* Steel futures trade almost flat

* Prices tumbled in previous two sessions

* Slow construction sector weighs on prices

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures held nearly steady on Wednesday after sharp falls in the previous two sessions, but demand remained weak during the winter months, weighing on spot physical prices.

Spot rebar prices tumbled by as much as 400 yuan to 4,330 to 4,350 yuan ($660-$663) a tonne in Shanghai this week, due to waning demand as lower temperatures slowed use of the construction material across the country, traders said.

“Spot prices fell too sharply over the past two days, although trading picked up slightly yesterday afternoon,” said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with the steel trading platform Xiben New Line E-Commerce in Shanghai.

“However, the overall demand is seasonally weak, and prices will be under pressure,” Qiu said.

The most active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded almost steady at 3,808 yuan a tonne by 0312 GMT.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange Edged up 0.2 percent to 519 yuan a tonne.

Coke fell 1.2 percent to 1,991 yuan a tonne. Coking coal edged down 0.2 percent to 1,314.5 yuan a tonne.

Iron ore for delivery to China’s Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB inched down 0.4 percent to $76.08 a tonne on Tuesday from last Friday, according to Metal Bulletin.

Metal Bulletin did not publish the index on Monday due to the Christmas holiday.

($1 = 6.5578 Chinese yuan)