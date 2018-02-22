Shanghai rebar falls after China returns from break, but outlook optimistic

* Rebar hits lowest level since mid-January

* Chinese markets reopen after week-long Lunar New Year holiday

* Dalian iron ore flat after hitting one-month peak

* Dalian coking coal also retreats after initial spike

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures dropped nearly 2 percent on Thursday as investors returning from a week-long Lunar New Year holiday sold off the commodity, which at one point touched its weakest level in five weeks.

Construction activity in China may only get into full swing next month with many workers still away, traders said, but the outlook for steel demand was mostly firm.

The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as far as 3,841 yuan ($605) a tonne, its weakest since Jan. 18. The construction steel product was down 1.9 percent at 3,859 yuan by 0228 GMT.

“Steel demand should be firmer when construction work resumes but it will not happen very soon,” said a Shanghai-based trader.

“Traditionally most of the construction workers will stay at their hometown until early March.”

The peak season in China’s construction begins next month and Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau said order books at steel plants and traders for February and March were encouraging.

Low steel inventories along with abundant liquidity in China following a substantial increase in new loans last month “will fuel steel demand recovery”, Lau said in a note.

Iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was little changed at 535 yuan a tonne, retreating after initially touching a one-month high of 545 yuan.

Coking coal slipped 0.4 percent to 1,366.50 yuan a tonne, after earlier peaking at 1,408.50 yuan, its strongest level since Dec. 4. Coke was up 0.3 percent at 2,139.50 yuan per tonne, having risen initially to a nearly three-month high of 2,188 yuan.

Iron ore for delivery to China’s Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB last traded at $78.43 a tonne on Wednesday, staying flat throughout the Lunar New Year break, according to Metal Bulletin. ($1 = 6.3497 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. Editing by Joseph Radford)