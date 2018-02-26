Shanghai rebar hits 3-month high amid Tangshan curbs, raw materials rally

* Tangshan to cut utilisation rates March 16-Nov 14 - reports

* Tangshan accounts for 12 pct of China’s steel output

* Iron ore climbs to multi-week highs, coke at 5-month top

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures jumped more than 3 percent to their strongest level in almost three months on Monday, supported by reports that China’s top steelmaking city will extend production curbs beyond the end of the winter heating season next month.

Tangshan in northern Hebei province said earlier this month that it would extend restrictions on production after the end of the winter heating season on March 15.

The Tangshan city government on Friday issued an order saying blast furnace steel mills in its jurisdiction should reduce utilisation rates by 10-15 percent from March 16 to Nov. 14, local Chinese media reported.

Tangshan accounts for about 12 percent of China’s steel output.

“The order could signal further restrictions to northern China’s industrial production outside of the heating season,” said Vivek Dhar, analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The most-active May rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as far as 4,047 yuan ($640) a tonne, its highest since Dec. 5, and was trading at 4,032 yuan by 0154 GMT, up 3.4 percent.

China had ordered 28 cities in its northern region to cut steel output by up to half during the winter heating season from Nov. 15 to March 15 as part of its anti-pollution campaign.

“While reduced steel production in Northern China is certainly positive for steel prices, it is negative for physical iron ore consumption,” analyst Dhar said in a note.

“The two opposing forces likely means a volatile year in iron ore markets in 2018. The lower utilisation rates will likely see Chinese mills continue to target productivity, maintaining a preference for high-grade ore.”

But Monday’s spike in steel prices lifted iron ore and coking coal futures.

The May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was last up 2.3 percent at 554.50 yuan per tonne, just off a session high of 556.50 yuan, its loftiest since Jan. 12.

Coking coal jumped as much as 3.7 percent to 1,431 yuan a tonne, its highest since Dec. 4, and coke climbed up to 4.8 percent to 2,293 yuan per tonne, its strongest since Sept. 21. ($1 = 6.3216 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)