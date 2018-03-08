Shanghai rebar sags for 5th day on tepid demand, iron ore at 5-wk low

* Steel rebar hits lowest level in nearly two weeks

* Steel demand may pick up from late March onwards -CRU

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, March 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai rebar steel futures fell for a fifth session on Thursday to touch their lowest in almost two weeks, amid soft demand in top market China, although that is not expected to last long.

The sustained slide in steel prices continued to drag down raw materials iron ore and coking coal, with iron ore dropping to its lowest in nearly five weeks.

Steel prices rose shortly after last month’s Lunar New Year holiday in response to further output curbs planned by Chinese cities including top steel-producing Tangshan beyond the end of the winter heating season on March 15.

But they have since dropped after traders built up ample stocks, with demand remaining slow, said Richard Lu, analyst at CRU consultancy in Beijing.

The most-actively traded rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 1.7 percent at 3,873 yuan ($612) a tonne by 0227 GMT, after hitting 3,861 yuan earlier, its lowest since Feb. 23.

Prices have dropped recently “primarily because demand hasn’t really recovered at the moment”, said Lu.

But Lu expects the price decline to be short-lived. “From late March to mid-May should be the peak season for construction steel products consumption because of the relatively good weather (following winter),” he said.

Steel traders have lifted stocks sharply in anticipation of a recovery in demand, with rebar inventory reaching 7.13 million tonnes on Feb. 23, the most since March last year, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed. SH-TOT-RBARINV

A separate inventory taken by Mysteel consultancy showed steel stocks at Chinese traders topping 10 million tonnes on March 1, said Lu.

Steel’s weakness spread to prices of its raw materials. The most-traded May iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as far as 510.50 yuan per tonne, its lowest since Feb. 2. It was last down 1 percent at 515 yuan.

Coking coal dropped 1.6 percent to 1,349 yuan a tonne and coke slid 1.4 percent to 2,149.50 yuan.

Iron ore for delivery to China’s Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB slipped 0.3 percent to $75.84 a tonne on Wednesday, its weakest since Feb. 5, according to Metal Bulletin.