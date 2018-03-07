Shanghai rebar steady after 3-day drop, iron ore off one-month low

* Expectations of construction activity pick-up in China * Winter output restrictions to end on March 15 By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, March 7 (Reuters) - Chinese steel futures steadied on Wednesday after a three-day decline that pulled prices down to one-week low amid expectations a pickup in construction activity will spur demand for the building material. Construction activity in top steel consumer China is only resuming gradually after last month's Lunar New Year holiday and steel stocks have risen to nearly one-year highs as traders look ahead to a pickup in demand. The period after the Chinese New Year is usually the briskest for its construction sector, a big consumer of steel, following the winter lull. The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was nearly flat at 3,956 yuan ($625) a tonne, as of 0227 GMT, but above Tuesday's one-week trough of 3,919 yuan. Construction projects are starting to resume in some districts in Beijing and there are expectations for strong steel demand in the provinces of Shandong and Anhui, said a Beijing-based trader. Production restrictions on most Chinese cities covered by Beijing's winter curbs will end on March 15. While some cities, including top steel-producing Tangshan, have declared they will continue with output limits after mid-March, most mills are looking forward to maximising output. China's infrastructure push and environmental crackdown had helped increase margins at steel producers, which this year remain well above the five-year average. "Elevated steel margins encourage steel mills to boost output, increasing demand for iron ore and coking coal," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. Dhar said China's plan to close another 30 million tonnes of steel capacity this year would still leave about 200 million tonnes of spare capacity that "gives enough headroom for Chinese steel production to rise". The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 521.50 yuan a tonne, recovering from a one-month low of 515.50 yuan touched earlier. Coking coal slipped 0.2 percent to 1,376.50 yuan per tonne and coke was flat at 2,185.50 yuan. Iron ore for delivery to China's Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB fell 1.2 percent to $76.07 a tonne on Tuesday, its weakest since Feb. 6, according to Metal Bulletin, tracking the losses in Chinese futures in the previous session. ($1 = 6.3274 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr., Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)