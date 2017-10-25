UPDATE 1-Shanghai rebar slips after three-day rally amid demand worries

* China announces new leadership lineup

* Rebar stockpiles drop 5 pct from early October

* Demand for high-grade iron ore remains healthy - trader (Adds analyst’s comment, China leadership changes)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai rebar steel futures retreated on Wednesday after a three-day spike, reflecting market worries about slower demand as China battles pollution caused by industrial plants.

There was little impact from news that China’s ruling Communist Party unveiled its new leadership lineup which did not show a clear successor to President Xi Jinping.

“The fall in futures prices was because investors expect demand for steel and raw materials to slow amid the fight against smog,” said an investment manager with a trading company in Hangzhou city in China’s eastern Zhejiang province.

The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.7 percent at 3,703 yuan ($558) a tonne, after touching a one-week high of 3,814 yuan in morning trade.

Mills in northern Chinese cities are reducing production in line with the government’s orders to limit pollution over winter, helping steel prices climb more than 3 percent from mid-October.

While some steel mills are already scaling back activities, Marex Spectron analysts said “such efforts could be slowed if margins remain high as it remains economical for mills to produce as much as steel as possible to capture profits.”

In a sign physical demand for steel remains firm, Chinese traders’ inventory of rebar, a construction steel product, had dropped almost 5 percent from early October to 4.15 million tonnes as of Oct. 20, data compiled by SteelHome consultancy showed. SH-TOT-RBARINV

As steel futures retreated, so did raw material iron ore. The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for delivery in January, dropped 1.1 percent to close at 455 yuan a tonne after hitting a session peak of 466 yuan.

Demand for high-grade iron ore cargoes was “still healthy,” said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.

With some mills ordered to cut their production time and output, “they have to try to produce as much steel as possible within that period, so they have to use high-quality iron ore to increase their productivity,” he said.

Iron ore for delivery to China’s Qingdao port .IO62-CNO=MB edged up 0.7 percent to $62.42 a tonne on Tuesday, according to Metal Bulletin.