H-Energy's Jaigarh LNG import terminal in India likely to start up in fourth-quarter 2019: chief executive

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - H-Energy Pvt Ltd’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Jaigarh in India now likely to start up in the fourth quarter of 2019, the company’s chief executive, Darshan Hiranandani, said on Wednesday.

The Indian company, a unit of real estate group Hiranandani, had initially aimed to start full commercial operations at the new floating LNG terminal at the west coast port by the fourth quarter of last year, but later pushed this back to this year.

A 60 kilometre gas pipeline connecting the 4 million tonnes per year terminal to Dabhol is expected to also be ready by the fourth quarter, according to a presentation by Hiranandani at an LNG conference in Singapore.