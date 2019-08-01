Money News
Asia LNG spot prices trade below $4 per mmBtu in sign of glut

An employee works on the production line of tanks for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at an energy equipment company in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot price has traded below $4 per million British thermal units for the first time in several years, trade and industry sources said on Thursday.

Indian Oil Corp bought a cargo for delivery in the second half of August from commodity trader Trafigura at $3.69 per mmBtu through a tender, the sources said.

Separately, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) bought a cargo for delivery in early September from Vitol at $3.90 per mmBtu, the sources added.

