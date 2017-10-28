Mattis warns: U.S. "will never accept a nuclear North Korea"

SEOUL, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that the United States would never accept a nuclear North Korea, warning that its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs would undermine, not strengthen, its security.

“Make no mistake - any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated. And any use of nuclear weapons will be met with a massive military response that is both effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said in prepared remarks after defense talks in Seoul.