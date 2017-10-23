U.S. defense chief Mattis in Asia, will discuss North Korea crisis with allies

CLARK FREEPORT ZONE, Philippines (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would talk with Asian allies about North Korea and the crisis caused by Pyongyang’s “reckless” provocations, as he kicked off a week-long trip to the region on Monday to meet defense chiefs in the Philippines. Mattis’ trip to Asia, which will also include stops in Thailand and South Korea, comes just weeks before PresidentDonald Trump’s first visit to Asia.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addresses a news conference during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

Trump has been locked in a war of words with North Koreanleader Kim Jong Un, calling him a “rocket man” on a suicidemission for openly pursuing a nuclear-tipped missile capable ofhitting the United States.

Trump, in a speech last month at the United Nations,threatened to destroy North Korea if necessary to defend the United States and its allies. Kim has blasted Trump as “mentally deranged.”

Mattis, who has emphasized diplomacy, was expected to meetboth his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Monday before meeting with all three of them together. He will attend a meeting from Monday to Wednesday of defense ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, in the Philippines. He will go to Seoul later in the week for more defense talks.

“I will talk with my counterparts, discussing the regional security crisis caused by the reckless DPRK North Korea provocations but also discuss our respect for shared values like sovereignty of the states, their territorial integrity, freedom of navigation through historically international waters, and fair and reciprocal trade,” Mattis told reporters.

A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near islands claimed by Chinain the South China Sea last week, seeking to promote freedom ofnavigation. The maneuver prompted anger in Beijing.

Trump’s trip next month will include a visit to China, which he has been pressuring to do more to rein in North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs. China is North Korea’s neighbor and biggest trading partner.

Mattis, while in the Philippines, said he would commend themilitary for defeating insurgents in Marawi City on the islandof Mindanao.

Some experts see the siege as a prelude to a more ambitiousbid by Islamic State loyalists to exploit Mindanao’s poverty anduse its jungles and mountains as a base to train, recruit andlaunch attacks in the region.

“It was a tough fight,” Mattis said, adding he thought thePhilippines had sent “a very necessary message to theterrorists.”

On Thursday, Mattis will lead the U.S. delegation inThailand for the cremation rites for the late King BhumibolAdulyadej.