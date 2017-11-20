Asia Morning Call-Global Markets

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Stock Markets Net Chng Stock Markets Net Chng S&P/ASX 200** 5,945.67 -11.58 NZX 50** 8,089.8 27.820 DJIA 23,447.91 89.67 NIKKEI** 22,261.76 -135.04 Nasdaq 6,790.121 7.33 FTSE** 7,389.46 8.78 S&P 500 2,583.2 4.35 Hang Seng** 29,260.31 61.27 SPI 200 Fut 5,962.0 0.40 STI** 3,386.59 4.21 SSEC** 3,393.02 10.12 KOSPI** 2,527.67 -6.32 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds Bonds JP 10 YR Bond 0.037 -0.002 KR 10 YR Bond 2.547 -0.023 AU 10 YR Bond 2.561 0.006 US 10 YR Bond 2.3666 0.013 NZ 10 YR Bond 2.82 -2.25 US 30 YR Bond 2.7894 -0.004 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currencies SGD US$ 1.3573 0.0016 KRW US$ 1,096.24 2.92 AUD US$ 0.7551 -0.0012 NZD US$ 0.681 -0.0006 EUR US$ 1.174 -0.0053 Yen US$ 112.59 0.52 THB US$ 32.82 0 PHP US$ 50.739 -0.06 IDR US$ 13,533 8 INR US$ 65.095 0.085 MYR US$ 4.148 -0.012 TWD US$ 30.102 0.001 CNY US$ 6.63 0.0015 HKD US$ 7.8117 0.0013 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Commodities Spot Gold 1,275.61 -18.72 Silver (Lon) 16.896 -0.41 U.S. Gold Fut 1,275.5 -21 Brent Crude 61.98 -0.74 Iron Ore CNY471 5.5 TRJCRB Index 188.8832 -1.5027 TOCOM Rubber JPY190.8 1.3 LME Copper 6,844 67 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - ** indicates closing price All prices as of 18:37 GMT EQUITIES GLOBAL - Global equities rose on Monday as confidence over economic growth around the world helped investors brush off concerns about the collapse of government talks in Germany, which sent the euro lower against the U.S. dollar. In the latest indication of global economic expansion, the German central bank said the national economy is expanding into the end of the year on strong industrial activity and firms are struggling to find workers to satisfy orders For a full report, click on - - - - NEW YORK - Technology stocks led Wall Street higher on Monday as investors eased off the pedal with earnings season dying down and the Thanksgiving holiday coming up. With no major earnings or economic data scheduled this week, trading volumes are expected to thin leading up to the holiday on Thursday and an early close on Friday. For a full report, click on - - - - MILAN- European shares rose on Monday as confidence over global economic activity and a retreating euro encouraged investors to brush off worries over the collapse of coalition government talks in Germany. Germany's DAX rose 0.5 percent, more than 60 points above the 13,000 points benchmark after reversing early morning losses that sent the index down as much as 0.5 percent. The broader pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.7 percent For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday amid losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen, although bargain hunting limited the losses. The Nikkei was down 0.4 percent at 22,303.98 points by late morning, following a brief pop into positive territory in early trade. For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China stocks tumbled early on Monday after Beijing unveiled sweeping new guidelines to regulate asset management products, but they rebounded and ended the day higher as investors realized the rules will only be implemented gradually. For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - Australian shares ended lower on Monday, following a weak lead from Wall Street caused by uncertainties over Republican tax reforms and before minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) November meeting are published on Tuesday. The S&P/ASX 200 Index .AXJO finished down 0.19 percent or 11.554 points at 5,945.700. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Friday but had recorded its worst weekly performance since June. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - South Korea's KOSPI stock index rose on Monday. The Korean won rose on the local platform while bond yields fell. At 01:09 GMT, the KOSPI was up 2.97 points or 0.12 percent at 2,536.96. The KOSPI is up around 25.0 percent so far this year, and up by 6.78 percent in the previous 30 days. For a full report, click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE NEW YORK - The euro recovered from a two-month low against the yen touched in Asian trade on Monday, with investors brushing off broader political risks arising from German Chancellor Angela Merkel's failure to form a three-way coalition government. Merkel, whose conservatives were weakened after they won an election in September with a reduced number of seats, said she would inform the German president that she could not form a coalition, after the pro-business Free Democrats withdrew from negotiations For a full report, click on - - - - SHANGHAI - China's yuan weakened against the U.S. dollar on Monday, dragged lower by strength in the greenback in overseas market even as the central bank set firmer guidance for the Chinese currency. The dollar gained some support from a slide in the euro following political uncertainty as talks among four German parties seeking to form a coalition government broke down For a full report, click on - - - - AUSTRALIA - The Australian dollar hovered around a five-month trough on Monday, while its New Zealand cousin was near its lowest in 1-1/2 years, as shrinking yield premiums over the U.S. dollar prompted investors to unwind carry trades. The Australian dollar was huddled at $0.7553 and nursing last week's losses of 1.3 percent. For a full report, click on - - - - SEOUL - The won was quoted at 1,100.05 per U.S. dollar, down 0.62 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,097.1 per dollar. The won was quoted at 1,100.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , where it ended the previous session at 1,097.5. The currency erased its earlier gains as foreign demand simmered down during the session. For a full report, click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Monday as investors awaited minutes on Wednesday from the Fed’s last meeting. The U.S. central bank kept interest rates unchanged when it concluded its two-day meeting on Nov. 1 and pointed to solid U.S. economic growth and a strengthening labor market while playing down the impact of recent hurricanes. For a full report, click on - - - - LONDON - German bond yields steadied near 1 1/2-week lows on Monday after talks to form a coalition government failed. Yields struggled to push much lower as investors brushed off initial concerns about rising political risk in Europe's biggest economy. For a full report, click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Monday, drawing limited support from gains in U.S. Treasuries after German coalition talks failed, stoking political uncertainty in the euro zone's largest economy. The 10-year JGB yield was up 0.5 basis point at 0.035 percent, while the 20-year yield stood flat at 0.570 percent and the 30-year yield was unchanged at 0.820 percent. For a full report, click on COMMODITIES GOLD Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar rose, but prices still held near one-month highs hit last week as political and economic uncertainty in the United States dominated sentiment. Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,288.49 an ounce at 1446 GMT, off Friday's peak of $1,297, its strongest since Oct. 16. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent to $1,292.20 an ounce. For a full report, click on - - - - IRON ORE Chinese iron ore futures shed early losses, and rallied more than 1 percent on Monday, as steel prices recovered after a three-day slide. But plentiful stockpiles of the steelmaking raw material in China, which are at their highest since August, kept gains in iron ore prices curbed. For a full report, click on - - - - BASE METALS Copper edged higher on Monday, supported by falling inventories and a monthly upturn in China's property prices, with gains capped by a firmer dollar. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended 0.8 percent up at $6,828 a tonne, having posted its second weekly decline on Friday. For a full report, click on - - - - OIL Oil prices slipped on Monday, extending recent weakness ahead of an OPEC meeting next week, while a rally in the dollar negatively affected commodities across the board. For a full report, click on - - - - PALM OIL Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in three months on Monday evening as sentiment took a hit from India's move to raise import tax on edible oils to its highest in over a decade. The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 3.2 percent to 2,628 ringgit ($633.56) a tonne by the end of the trading day, its sharpest daily drop since mid-February. For a full report, click on - - - - RUBBER Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures fell on Monday for a fourth straight session, hitting a 5-month low, weighed down by concerns over rising inventories and softer demand from top buyer China. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for April delivery, finished 0.8 yen, or 0.4 percent, lower at 189.5 yen ($1.7) per kg, after touching its lowest since June 23 at 188 yen earlier in the session. For a full report, click on - - - - (Bengaluru Bureau; +91 80 6749 1130)