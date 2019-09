SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Essar Oil UK aims to lift processing of U.S. oil at its 200,000 barrels per day Stanlow refinery by March to 40% from 35% currently, its CEO S. Thangapandian said on Monday.

“Currently U.S. crude is making sense to us. As long as U.S oil is Brent minus it is in the game, “ Thangapandian told Reuters on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).