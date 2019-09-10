India's fuel demand to rise by average 4.7% through 2025 - Nayara Energy

FILE PHOTO: People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, India, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s overall fuel demand will rise by an average of 4.7% a year through the fiscal year 2025 because of improving demand for gasoil as the country’s road transport network improves, the Chief Executive Officer for Nayara Energy B. Anand said on Tuesday.

India’s gasoil demand will rise by an average 5.3% per year through the 2025 fiscal year and by an average 4.5% through 2030, he said at the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference.