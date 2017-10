SINGAPORE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Crude oil production from the Permian basin in the United States is expected to rise by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020, from 2.4 million bpd at present, a Chevron executive said on Monday.

“The Permian is the power house (of U.S. crude output growth),” Ryan Krogmeier, Chevron’s vice president of crude supply and trading, told the S&P Global Platts APPEC conference in Singapore.