September 24, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Oil prices could rise to $100 a barrel by 2019, warn merchants

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices could rise towards $100 per barrel by 2019 as U.S. sanctions against Iran tighten markets, commodity merchants Trafigura and Mercuria said on Monday at the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) in Singapore.

A tanker truck used to haul oil products drives away from an oil facility near Brooks, Alberta, Canada April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Todd Korol/Files

Almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude could be taken out of the market as a result of the U.S. sanctions against Iran by the end of the fourth quarter this year, said Daniel Jaeggi, president of commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, making a crude price spike to $100 a barrel possible.

Ben Luckock, co-head of oil trading at fellow merchant Trafigura said crude oil prices could rise to $90 per barrel by Christmas and to $100 by the New Year as markets tighten.

Reporting by Singapore energy team; Writing by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
