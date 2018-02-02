FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 9:51 AM / a day ago

MOVES-China's Unipec hires veteran crude trader for Hong Kong office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Unipec, the trading arm of Asia’s largest refiner Sinopec, has hired veteran crude oil trader Lee Yee Meng, who will join its office in Hong Kong in May, trade sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Lee left Trafigura Singapore earlier this week after more than a year with the European commodities trading company, the sources said.

Lee has more than 20 years of experience dealing in physical crude oil and derivatives in Singapore and London, working with oil major BP, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley.

Unipec trades Middle East and Asia-Pacific crude out of its Hong Kong office.

Unipec, Trafigura and Lee all declined to comment. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
