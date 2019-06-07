Analysts trim Asian firms' 2019 profit outlook on trade woes

Joggers run past as the skyline of Singapore's financial district is seen in the background April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

(Reuters) - Analysts are downgrading their full-year profit forecasts for Asian companies, Refinitiv data showed, as fears mounted over the impact of a festering Sino-U.S. trade war on regional firms.

In the last 30 days, analysts slashed their outlook for Asian companies’ earnings by about 2%, the data showed.

The downgrades were mainly for South Korean firms, followed by companies in Malaysia and New Zealand. It came after most Asian firms posted a dismal performance in the first quarter of 2019.

At least 55% of Asian companies have missed their net profit forecasts in the first quarter, Refinitiv data showed. South Korea and Malaysian firms were the worst performers with over 60% earnings miss, according to the data.

Graphic: Analysts' profit estimates change in last 30 days tmsnrt.rs/2QPQkbn

Graphic: Asian equities sector-wise profit estimate change tmsnrt.rs/2QPpyA1