FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Graphics-Asia-Pacific shares see biggest gains in eight years in 2017
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
January 3, 2018 / 6:07 AM / 2 days ago

Asia Graphics-Asia-Pacific shares see biggest gains in eight years in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific shares, led by those Vietnam, South Korea and India, registered their highest gains in eight years in 2017, driven by a pick-up in global demand that boosted the region’s corporate profits.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares surged 28.71 percent, the biggest gain since 2009, to finish the year at a record 173.81 points.

Vietnam, South Korea and Indian shares last year gained more than 30 percent each, in dollar terms, while those listed in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and China were the weakest performers.

Asia-Pacific markets performance 2017: tmsnrt.rs/2CchCkb

Asia-Pacific markets performance Dec 2017: tmsnrt.rs/2CFWjIL

Asia-Pacific equities valuations: tmsnrt.rs/2Cakm1B

Asia-Pacific equities analyst revisions score: tmsnrt.rs/2CEgqqW

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.