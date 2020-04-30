Asian stocks set for its best month in over four years

Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Asian stocks have recovered sharply in April and are on track to post their biggest monthly gain since October 2015, thanks to the stimulus measures unveiled by governments to cushion their economies against the coronavirus-induced slowdown.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares .MIAP00000PUS has gained about 8.5% this month, compared with a jump of about 11.6% in the MSCI’s global share index. .MIWD00000PUS.

Vietnamese .VNI, Thai .SETI and Indian .NSEI stocks all surged about 15% or higher this month and led regional gains.

