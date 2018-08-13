FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 3:29 AM / in an hour

China evacuates 200,000 as typhoon hits east coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China evacuated more than 200,000 people as a typhoon made landfall on its eastern coast late on Sunday, state media said.

Typhoon Yagi hit Zhejiang province shortly before midnight, bringing winds of up to 102 kph (63 mph), the official Xinhua news agency said, citing the provincial flood control headquarters.

A total of 204,949 people in 10 cities, including Taizhou, Zhoushan, and Wenzhou, have been evacuated and almost 21,000 fishing boats called back to port, it said.

The storm will also bring heavy rain and will gradually weaken as it moves slowly inland to the northwest, Xinhua said.

Summer is China’s typhoon season, although casualties have been minimised in recent years by early government planning and evacuations from potential danger zones.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait

