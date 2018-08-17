FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 1:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Typhoon makes landfall in Chinese financial hub Shanghai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Typhoon Rumbia made landfall in the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai early on Friday morning, bringing strong winds and rain, state news agency Xinhua said.

Shanghai had evacuated 53,000 people in preparation for the typhoon, the state news agency reported.

The storm, the 18th typhoon to affect China this year, landed just after 4 a.m., Xinhua said. It is expected to gradually lose strength as it keeps moving inland in a northwest direction.

Summer is China’s typhoon season, although casualties have been minimised in recent years by early government planning and evacuations from potential danger zones.

Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry

