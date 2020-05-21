Cyclone Amphan kills at least 72 - West Bengal CM

A man walks with his bicycle under an uprooted tree after Cyclone Amphan made its landfall, in South 24 Parganas district, in the eastern state of West Bengal, India, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - At least 72 people were killed in eastern India after a powerful cyclone tore through coastal areas and neighbouring Bangladesh, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The cyclone struck the state of West Bengal on Wednesday, devastating villages, tearing down power lines, and leaving large tracts of land under water.

Banerjee said the death toll stood at 72 with most caused by electrocution and falling trees.

Bangladesh where the cyclone moved on to has so far reported 10 deaths.