Weaker Typhoon Talim disrupts transport in southwestern Japan
#World News
September 17, 2017 / 4:32 AM / a month ago

Weaker Typhoon Talim disrupts transport in southwestern Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Southwestern parts of Japan faced flight cancellations, train disruptions and felled power lines on Sunday as Typhoon Talim, now a tropical storm, made landfall on the southern island of Kyushu and brought heavy rains and high winds.

Talim, the 18th typhoon of the Pacific season, grounded hundreds of flights and interrupted rail services including some bullet train operations in Kyushu, local media reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its strongest warnings for heavy rain, flooding and high waves in the coastal areas of southwestern Japan.

The storm was moving northeast, and could bring strong winds to the Tokyo area by Sunday evening. Monday is a public holiday in Japan, to observe Respect for the Aged Day.

Talim, a Tagalog word meaning “Cutting Edge,” forced more than 200,000 people to evacuate in China earlier this week.

Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

