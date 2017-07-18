VEGOILS-Palm oil eases slightly on higher production outlook

* Market in line for second consecutive decline * Palm may revisit 2,519 rgt/tonne low - Techs By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dipped slightly at the midday break on Tuesday, in line for a second straight day of losses, weighed down by expectations of rising production. Palm oil prices were on an uptrend at the start of the month tracking gains in rival oilseed soy, but saw a decline last week as production recovered. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 2,535 ringgit ($591.87) at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 10,671 lots of 25 tonnes each. A futures trader from Kuala Lumpur said the market dipped today on expectations of an increase in production. "It looks like supplies are inching higher," he said. "The market is also factoring in weaker demand." While output in June saw an unexpected decline due to lower harvests, as workers went on leave during the Muslim fasting month of Ramdan and the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays, production is seen rebounding in July. Production in June fell 8.5 percent to 1.51 million tonnes from the previous month. MYPOMP-CPOTT Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia produce nearly 90 percent of the world's palm oil supplies. In other related oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.2 percent. The September palm olein contract however fell 0.4 percent. The palm oil October contract may revisit its July 14 low of 2,519 ringgit per tonne, as its correction from the July 11 high of 2,585 ringgit seems to have extended, said Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0516 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG7 2611 -6.00 2609 2635 363 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2557 +0.00 2553 2574 2500 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2535 -2.00 2532 2553 5246 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5416 -22.00 5410 5464 222888 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 6100 +14.00 6072 6136 182046 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.64 +0.20 33.56 33.75 4915 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 484.90 -2.40 484.90 486.7 138 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 637 -2.10 637 638.7 310 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 45.99 -0.03 45.93 46.16 12141 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2830 ringgit) ($1 = 64.3375 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7608 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)