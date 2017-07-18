FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
VEGOILS-Palm oil eases slightly on higher production outlook
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 18, 2017 / 5:45 AM / 17 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases slightly on higher production outlook

3 Min Read

    * Market in line for second consecutive decline
    * Palm may revisit 2,519 rgt/tonne low - Techs

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
dipped slightly at the midday break on Tuesday, in line for a
second straight day of losses, weighed down by expectations of
rising production.
    Palm oil prices were on an uptrend at the start of the month
tracking gains in rival oilseed soy, but saw a decline last week
as production recovered.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
0.1 percent at 2,535 ringgit ($591.87) at the midday break. 
    Traded volumes stood at 10,671 lots of 25 tonnes each.
    A futures trader from Kuala Lumpur said the market dipped
today on expectations of an increase in production. "It looks
like supplies are inching higher," he said. "The market is also
factoring in weaker demand."     
    While output in June saw an unexpected decline due to lower
harvests, as workers went on leave during the Muslim fasting
month of Ramdan and the Eid-Al-Fitr holidays, production is seen
rebounding in July. 
    Production in June fell 8.5 percent to 1.51 million tonnes
from the previous month. MYPOMP-CPOTT 
    Muslim-majority Malaysia and Indonesia produce nearly 90
percent of the world's palm oil supplies. 
    In other related oils, the December soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.6 percent, while
the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
 was up 0.2 percent.
    The September palm olein contract however fell 0.4
percent.
    The palm oil October contract may revisit its July 14 low of
2,519 ringgit per tonne, as its correction from the July 11 high
of 2,585 ringgit seems to have extended, said Reuters market
analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao.
 
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0516 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low   High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2611   -6.00    2609   2635      363
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2557   +0.00    2553   2574     2500
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2535   -2.00    2532   2553     5246
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  SEP7     5416  -22.00    5410   5464   222888
 CHINA SOYOIL      SEP7     6100  +14.00    6072   6136   182046
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    33.64   +0.20   33.56  33.75     4915
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   484.90   -2.40  484.90  486.7      138
 INDIA SOYOIL      JUL7      637   -2.10     637  638.7      310
 NYMEX CRUDE       AUG7    45.99   -0.03   45.93  46.16    12141
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2830 ringgit)
($1 = 64.3375 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7608 Chinese yuan)   

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.