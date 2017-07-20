VEGOILS-Palm climbs 1 pct on rival oil strength, improving export demand

* Palm rebounds from 2-week low hit in previous session * Stronger exports data, China demand outlook support mkt- traders * China seen importing 450,000 tonnes of palm oil a month in Aug, Sept- CNGOIC By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures jumped 1 percent in early trade on Thursday, recovering from a two-week low hit in the previous session, on the back of strength in related edible oils. Cargo surveyor data showing rising export demand and forecasts of stronger demand from China also supported the market, said traders. China is expected to import 450,000 tonnes of palm oil per month in August and September, compared with a forecast of 250,000 tonnes for July, according to a report by the China National Grain and Oils Information Center (CNGOIC). Chinese traders booked seven palm oil cargoes of around 80,000 tonnes on Tuesday due to lower prices in overseas markets, CNGOIC said. As prices in overseas markets further weaken and futures on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange remain strong, local traders are expected to book more cargoes and domestic palm oil stocks will start growing in August, it added. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 1.03 percent at 2,551 ringgit ($594.92) at the midday break. It had hit a two-week low of 2,494 ringgit in intraday trading on Wednesday before closing 0.5 percent higher. Traded volumes stood at 11,507 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Thursday. "Dalian and soyoil edged higher," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader, referring to related edible oils on the Dalian and soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade. "Exports and news on China's buying also supported the palm market." Palm oil shipments from Malaysia, the world's second largest producer after Indonesia, rose 10.5 percent during July 1-20 compared with a month earlier, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. In other related oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.03 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.1 percent. The September palm olein contract gained 1.4 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0527 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG7 2597 +17.00 2590 2600 522 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2566 +25.00 2552 2566 1821 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2551 +26.00 2537 2552 5033 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5416 +74.00 5370 5436 284332 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 6132 +68.00 6072 6164 246922 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.89 +0.01 33.85 34 2325 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 481.20 +1.90 480.40 482.8 542 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 631.4 -1.20 631.2 631.4 90 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 47.10 -0.02 47.05 47.18 549 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2880 ringgit) ($1 = 64.3675 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7635 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Additional reporting by Dominique Patton in BEIJING; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)