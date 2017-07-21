FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 days ago
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
July 21, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 20 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls from over one-week top, tracking weaker soyoil

3 Min Read

    * Palm hits 2,589 rgt/T, highest since July 12
    * Rising production outlook puts pressure on market -trader

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell in morning trade on Friday, easing from a more than
one-week high reached early in the session, as the market
tracked declines in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade. 
    Expectations of rising production as the month progresses
also added to traders' concerns and weighed on prices.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
0.4 percent at 2,557 ringgit ($596.38) at the midday break. 
    Palm earlier hit 2,589 ringgit, its highest level since July
12. Traded volumes stood at 15,173 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market is profit-taking on weakness from soyoil, and it
is also awaiting production figures," said a Kuala Lumpur based
futures trader. 
    Production in Malaysia is forecast to rise for the full
month of July, following a surprise drop in June output which
saw a decline in productivity as workers went on leave for the
Muslim festivals of Ramadan and Eid-Al-Fitr.  
    Output is seen rising in the second half of the year in line
with seasonal trends and is expected to peak in October.

    Palm oil prices are also affected by movements in rival
edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable
oils market.  
    The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade declined 0.8 percent on Friday, the first decline
after three straight days of gains due to dry weather concerns
in the United States. 
    In other related oils, September soybean oil on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the
September palm olein contract gained 0.04 percent.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0444 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2618   -3.00    2615    2625     208
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2582   -7.00    2582    2600    2456
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2567   -9.00    2567    2589    6880
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  SEP7     5408   +2.00    5392    5480  309776
 CHINA SOYOIL      SEP7     6124   +4.00    6098    6190  292816
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.18   -0.26    34.1   34.44    4187
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   481.20   -1.30  480.50   481.7      31
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7      643   -1.15   642.1     644     680
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    46.92   +0.00   46.85   47.07   18427
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
($1 = 4.2875 ringgit)
($1 = 64.3400 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7661 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Pullin)

