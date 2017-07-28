FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 days ago
VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on stronger ringgit, profit-taking
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Asia
July 28, 2017 / 5:09 AM / 13 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on stronger ringgit, profit-taking

4 Min Read

    * Market sees some profit taking after palm's price rally -
Trader
    * Palm may hover below 2,675 rgt/T range - Techs

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
reversed the previous session's gains to fall in early trade on
Friday, weighed down by a stronger ringgit while mild-profit
taking also set in. 
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
1.2 percent to 2,646 ringgit ($618.44) at the midday break, its
sharpest fall in nearly two weeks.     
    Palm has risen for three consecutive sessions this week,
hitting a two-month high in trade on Thursday and is up 2.8
percent for the week so far.
    Traded volumes stood at 21,147 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market fell on a stronger ringgit, which saw quite a
sharp increase yesterday," said a futures trader from Kuala
Lumpur.
    "There's also some profit-taking after the recent sharp
rally (in palm prices) and weakness in the soybean oil market
also contributed to palm's decline today."
    The ringgit, the currency of trade for the tropical
oil, has gained 0.3 percent so far this month, and surged to its
strongest in a month against the dollar in trade on Thursday. It
was last down slightly by 0.1 percent at 4.2785 per dollar.  
    Gains in the ringgit typically make palm oil more expensive
for holders of foreign currencies. 
    In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.5 percent, while
the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
 was down 0.6 percent. 
    The September palm olein contract fell 0.7 percent.
    Palm oil prices are impacted by related edible oils, as they
compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. 
    Palm oil failed to break a resistance zone of 2,675-2,703
ringgit per tonne, and may hover below 2,675 ringgit for a while
before rising again, according to Reuters market analyst for
commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0447 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low   High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2658  -34.00    2651   2675       90
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2652  -32.00    2642   2672     3737
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2646  -31.00    2637   2665     9608
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5380  -38.00    5376   5482   502542
 CHINA SOYOIL      SEP7     6092  -36.00    6088   6214   273696
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.12   -0.20      34  34.28     4166
 INDIA PALM OIL    JUL7   489.00   -1.90  489.00  489.7       81
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7    643.5   -3.10     643  644.9     2710
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    48.93   -0.11   48.86  49.17    20165
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2785 ringgit)
($1 = 64.2125 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7482 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)

