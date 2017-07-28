VEGOILS-Palm oil falls on stronger ringgit, profit-taking

* Market sees some profit taking after palm's price rally - Trader * Palm may hover below 2,675 rgt/T range - Techs By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed the previous session's gains to fall in early trade on Friday, weighed down by a stronger ringgit while mild-profit taking also set in. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.2 percent to 2,646 ringgit ($618.44) at the midday break, its sharpest fall in nearly two weeks. Palm has risen for three consecutive sessions this week, hitting a two-month high in trade on Thursday and is up 2.8 percent for the week so far. Traded volumes stood at 21,147 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market fell on a stronger ringgit, which saw quite a sharp increase yesterday," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. "There's also some profit-taking after the recent sharp rally (in palm prices) and weakness in the soybean oil market also contributed to palm's decline today." The ringgit, the currency of trade for the tropical oil, has gained 0.3 percent so far this month, and surged to its strongest in a month against the dollar in trade on Thursday. It was last down slightly by 0.1 percent at 4.2785 per dollar. Gains in the ringgit typically make palm oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies. In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.5 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was down 0.6 percent. The September palm olein contract fell 0.7 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by related edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil failed to break a resistance zone of 2,675-2,703 ringgit per tonne, and may hover below 2,675 ringgit for a while before rising again, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0447 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG7 2658 -34.00 2651 2675 90 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2652 -32.00 2642 2672 3737 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2646 -31.00 2637 2665 9608 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5380 -38.00 5376 5482 502542 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 6092 -36.00 6088 6214 273696 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.12 -0.20 34 34.28 4166 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 489.00 -1.90 489.00 489.7 81 INDIA SOYOIL AUG7 643.5 -3.10 643 644.9 2710 NYMEX CRUDE SEP7 48.93 -0.11 48.86 49.17 20165 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2785 ringgit) ($1 = 64.2125 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7482 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)