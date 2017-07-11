VEGOILS-Palm hits seven-week top, tracking soyoil

* Palm rises to high of 2,614 rgt/T in early trade * Profit taking activity to limit palm's upside -Trader * Palm oil targets 2,614-2,628 ringgit zone -Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit a seven-week high on Tuesday, tracking gains in rival edible oils, before easing to be flat at the midday break. The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was at 2,593 ringgit ($603.58) a tonne at the midday break. It earlier hit a high of 2,614 ringgit a tonne, its strongest level since May 23. Traded volumes stood at 22,878 lots of 25 tonnes each at the noon. The market rose on stronger oils on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, but profit taking capped gains, said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. "The market is still riding on the firmness in the CBOT amid the weather play. Profit taking is checking the upside," the trader said, referring to gains in soy prices due to hot, dry weather expected across the U.S. plains. Palm oil competes with related oils such as soy for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade posted its strongest daily gains in four months in overnight trade, curing to a four-month high before dipping 0.3 percent. Palm oil has been on an uptrend this week, in line with soyoil and on expectations of falling output. June production in Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm producer, fell 8.5 percent to 1.51 million tonnes, leading to a decline in end-stocks as well, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed on Monday. In other related oils, the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.4 percent, while the September palm olein contract was up 0.4 percent. Palm oil may break a resistance at $2,599 ringgit per tonne and rise into a resistance zone of 2,614-2,628 ringgit, according to Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0453 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL7 2673 -32.00 2670 2694 56 MY PALM OIL AUG7 2637 -9.00 2633 2669 2064 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2593 +0.00 2590 2614 10000 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5490 +22.00 5484 5540 265380 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 6156 +82.00 6092 6188 315304 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.08 +0.21 34.05 34.44 7427 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 491.40 -1.00 490.50 492.1 128 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 642.8 -0.70 642.8 644.4 290 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 44.57 +0.17 44.46 44.72 23113 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2960 ringgit) ($1 = 64.4700 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.8036 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Pullin)