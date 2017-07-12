VEGOILS-Palm rebounds from losses, tracking stronger rival oils

* Palm recovers from previous session's fall * Market trading in range, awaits new developments - Trader * Palm may slide into 2,560-2,569 rgt zone - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures bounced back from the previous session's fall on Wednesday, tracking the stronger performance of related edible oils on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent to 2,593 ringgit ($603.94) a tonne at noon on Wednesday. It hit a seven-week top of 2,614 ringgit a tonne on Tuesday, its highest since May 23, but reversed gains later in the day. Traded volumes stood at 12,040 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break. "The market rose tracking overnight gains in U.S. soyoil and Dalian," said a trader from Kuala Lumpur. "Palm, however, is range-trading... awaiting new developments." Palm prices could be supported by stronger export data from cargo surveyors for the first half of July, which is scheduled for release on Saturday. Intertek Testing Services reported a 1.9 percent drop between July 1-10, while Societe Generale de Surveillance showed a 3.8 percent gain versus the corresponding period last month. Palm oil prices are impacted by the performance of related edible oils including soyoil, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Soybean oil on the Chicago Board of Trade ended Tuesday's session up 0.4 percent before falling 0.4 percent on Wednesday. The September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.3 percent, while the September palm olein contract slightly gained 0.1 percent. Palm oil may slide a bit more into the range of 2,560-2,569 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0523 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL7 2697 +10.00 2690 2697 275 MY PALM OIL AUG7 2636 +8.00 2626 2639 738 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2593 +10.00 2584 2596 5412 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5508 +4.00 5480 5538 201128 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 6158 +16.00 6130 6186 201168 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 34.2 +0.14 34.16 34.3 3525 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 491.80 +2.80 489.20 492.1 122 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 644.2 +1.55 642.8 644.5 970 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 45.82 +0.78 45.65 45.89 33247 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2935 ringgit) ($1 = 64.5150 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7856 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)