VEGOILS-Palm hits one-week low on concerns over rising output

* Palm falls to 2,532 rgt/T, lowest since July 5 * Market may further decline this month when output rises - Trader * Palm may slide into 2,506-2,517 rgt/T range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were in line for a fourth consecutive session of declines on Friday, hitting their lowest in over a week, as forecasts of rising production pulled down prices, said traders. The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.7 percent to 2,538 ringgit ($591.19) at the midday break. Earlier in the session, it hit 2,532 ringgit, its lowest since July 5. The market is also down 0.6 percent for the week so far. Traded volumes stood at 21,194 lots of 25 tonnes each by Friday noon. "This whole month will be a production play on prices," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur. "The market is likely to come down, especially if production picks up this month." Palm oil output in Malaysia had declined in June as workers went on leave during Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr festivities. However, production is seen to recover from July onwards in line with seasonal trend. MYPOMP-CPOTT The market was also weighed down by weaker performing edible oils on Friday morning, said another trader, referring to soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and related oils on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell as much as 0.8 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped up to 1.5 percent. In other related oils, the September palm olein dropped as much as 1.7 percent. The palm oil September contract may slide into a range of 2,506-2,517 ringgit per tonne, according to Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals Wang Tao. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0437 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL AUG7 2590 -20.00 2585 2593 611 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2538 -19.00 2532 2540 10970 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP7 5374 -92.00 5356 5450 301676 CHINA SOYOIL SEP7 6028 -82.00 6018 6094 257614 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.45 -0.15 33.24 33.48 4181 INDIA PALM OIL JUL7 478.10 -1.60 478.00 479.3 111 INDIA SOYOIL JUL7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 NYMEX CRUDE AUG7 45.98 -0.10 45.96 46.12 10742 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2930 ringgit) ($1 = 64.4550 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7815 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)