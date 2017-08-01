FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 4 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil dips; expectations of higher production hit sentiment

3 Min Read

    * Lower U.S. soyoil also seen pressuring market - Trader
    * Palm may hover below 2,697 rgt/T - Techs

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
dropped in early trade on Tuesday, falling from a near
four-month top hit in the previous session, as expectations of a
rise in production in the coming months dented sentiment.   
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
0.3 percent to 2,668 ringgit ($623.80) at the midday break. 
    Traded volumes stood at 17,684 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market was earlier up reacting to higher Dalian, but
anticipation of higher production, especially due to improvement
in production in Sabah, pressured the market," said a Kuala
Lumpur-based futures trader, referring to the Dalian Commodity
Exchange in China.
    "Lower soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade will also
pressure the market," the trader added. 
    Production gains in the east Malaysian state of Sabah, the
country's largest producing region, is seen rebounding the most
on a post-El Nino recovery compared with other states. 
    Traders, however, are unsure about the extent of production
gains, as planters say palm trees are still seeing some
lingering effects of the 2015 crop-damaging El Nino.  
    In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1 percent, while the
September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
was up 1 percent.
    The September palm olein contract rose 0.8 percent.
Palm oil prices are impacted by related edible oils, as they
compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. 
    Palm oil faces a strong resistance at 2,697 ringgit per
tonne, and it may hover below this level or retrace toward a
support at 2,638 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market
analyst for commodities and energy technicals.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0516 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2659  -13.00    2659    2680      36
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2666   -8.00    2664    2688    1111
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2668   -7.00    2667    2690    8149
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5490  +44.00    5442    5520  430754
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6354  +64.00    6292    6368  346266
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7     35.1   -0.07    34.8   35.17    6973
 INDIA PALM OIL    AUG7   492.40   -0.20  490.60     493     164
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7   651.25   +0.65   649.2   651.5    2520
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    50.27   +0.10   50.13   50.36   24436
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2770 ringgit)
($1 = 64.0975 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7175 Chinese yuan)    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)

