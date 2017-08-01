VEGOILS-Palm oil dips; expectations of higher production hit sentiment

* Lower U.S. soyoil also seen pressuring market - Trader * Palm may hover below 2,697 rgt/T - Techs By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures dropped in early trade on Tuesday, falling from a near four-month top hit in the previous session, as expectations of a rise in production in the coming months dented sentiment. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent to 2,668 ringgit ($623.80) at the midday break. Traded volumes stood at 17,684 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market was earlier up reacting to higher Dalian, but anticipation of higher production, especially due to improvement in production in Sabah, pressured the market," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader, referring to the Dalian Commodity Exchange in China. "Lower soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade will also pressure the market," the trader added. Production gains in the east Malaysian state of Sabah, the country's largest producing region, is seen rebounding the most on a post-El Nino recovery compared with other states. Traders, however, are unsure about the extent of production gains, as planters say palm trees are still seeing some lingering effects of the 2015 crop-damaging El Nino. In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.1 percent, while the September soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 1 percent. The September palm olein contract rose 0.8 percent. Palm oil prices are impacted by related edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Palm oil faces a strong resistance at 2,697 ringgit per tonne, and it may hover below this level or retrace toward a support at 2,638 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0516 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG7 2659 -13.00 2659 2680 36 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2666 -8.00 2664 2688 1111 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2668 -7.00 2667 2690 8149 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5490 +44.00 5442 5520 430754 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6354 +64.00 6292 6368 346266 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 35.1 -0.07 34.8 35.17 6973 INDIA PALM OIL AUG7 492.40 -0.20 490.60 493 164 INDIA SOYOIL AUG7 651.25 +0.65 649.2 651.5 2520 NYMEX CRUDE SEP7 50.27 +0.10 50.13 50.36 24436 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2770 ringgit) ($1 = 64.0975 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7175 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)