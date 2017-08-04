FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
August 4, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 8 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm recovers from 1-1/2-week low on strong export demand

4 Min Read

    * Palm falls to 2,598 rgt/T, lowest since July 25
    * Neutral market, "good buying" provides some support -
trader
    * Palm may slide into 2,579-2,590 rgt/tonne range -
Technicals

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
recovered from their lowest in one-and-a-half weeks on Friday to
trade slightly higher, underpinned by an improving export
demand.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slightly
rose 0.04 percent to 2,605 ringgit ($609.29) at the midday
break. 
    Earlier in the session, palm touched 2,598 ringgit, its
lowest since July 25. It is down 1.8 percent for the week, and
is poised for its first weekly fall in five weeks. 
    Traded volumes stood at 12,084 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market is quiet today, but there is good buying from
India and China," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader on
why the market saw some support. "Exports for August might be
good."
    However, there are expectations of a rise in output, in line
with seasonal trend and as the lingering effects of a
crop-damaging El Nino fade away.
    A Reuters poll of nine traders, planters and analysts
forecast that Malaysian output will rise 11 percent to 1.68
million tonnes, leading to gains in inventory levels by 6.5
percent to 1.63 million tonnes.
    Exports are seen edging up 4 percent to 1.43 million tonnes,
according to the survey. Cargo surveyor data also showed that
Malaysian shipments for July rose 4.1 percent, supported by
stronger demand from China and Europe. 
    In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract
 on the Chicago Board of Trade was up as much as 0.3
percent, while the January soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell up to 1.6 percent. 
    The January palm olein contract fell 0.5 percent. 
    Palm oil may slide further into a range of 2,579-2,590
ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, Reuters market analyst for
commodities and energy technicals.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0547 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low    High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2576  -12.00    2576    2576      11
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2596   +1.00    2589    2602     346
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2605   +1.00    2598    2611    5569
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5342  -30.00    5286    5354  395566
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6158  -74.00    6132    6190  356224
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    33.83   +0.04    33.6   33.94    6971
 INDIA PALM OIL    AUG7   480.80   +2.90  475.20   481.5     394
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7   640.45   +1.15   638.5   640.5    2500
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    48.90   -0.13   48.85   49.09   29878
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2755 ringgit)
($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.7192 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

