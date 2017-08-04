VEGOILS-Palm recovers from 1-1/2-week low on strong export demand

* Palm falls to 2,598 rgt/T, lowest since July 25 * Neutral market, "good buying" provides some support - trader * Palm may slide into 2,579-2,590 rgt/tonne range - Technicals By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures recovered from their lowest in one-and-a-half weeks on Friday to trade slightly higher, underpinned by an improving export demand. The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slightly rose 0.04 percent to 2,605 ringgit ($609.29) at the midday break. Earlier in the session, palm touched 2,598 ringgit, its lowest since July 25. It is down 1.8 percent for the week, and is poised for its first weekly fall in five weeks. Traded volumes stood at 12,084 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "The market is quiet today, but there is good buying from India and China," said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader on why the market saw some support. "Exports for August might be good." However, there are expectations of a rise in output, in line with seasonal trend and as the lingering effects of a crop-damaging El Nino fade away. A Reuters poll of nine traders, planters and analysts forecast that Malaysian output will rise 11 percent to 1.68 million tonnes, leading to gains in inventory levels by 6.5 percent to 1.63 million tonnes. Exports are seen edging up 4 percent to 1.43 million tonnes, according to the survey. Cargo surveyor data also showed that Malaysian shipments for July rose 4.1 percent, supported by stronger demand from China and Europe. In other related oils, the October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up as much as 0.3 percent, while the January soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell up to 1.6 percent. The January palm olein contract fell 0.5 percent. Palm oil may slide further into a range of 2,579-2,590 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0547 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL AUG7 2576 -12.00 2576 2576 11 MY PALM OIL SEP7 2596 +1.00 2589 2602 346 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2605 +1.00 2598 2611 5569 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5342 -30.00 5286 5354 395566 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6158 -74.00 6132 6190 356224 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 33.83 +0.04 33.6 33.94 6971 INDIA PALM OIL AUG7 480.80 +2.90 475.20 481.5 394 INDIA SOYOIL AUG7 640.45 +1.15 638.5 640.5 2500 NYMEX CRUDE SEP7 48.90 -0.13 48.85 49.09 29878 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2755 ringgit) ($1 = 63.6700 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.7192 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)