FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
VEGOILS-Palm rises to one-week top; gains limited ahead of data release
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 9, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 5 days ago

VEGOILS-Palm rises to one-week top; gains limited ahead of data release

4 Min Read

    * Palm hit 2,648 rgt/T, highest since Aug 1
    * Market up tracking related edible oils - Trader
    * Industry regulator, cargo surveyor data due Thu after 0430
GMT

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to a one-week high in early trade on Wednesday tracking
stronger related edible oils, but pared some gains later in the
session as the market traded cautiously ahead of the release of
industry data. 
    Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance are scheduled to release data for
Malaysian exports during the August 1-10 period on Thursday,
while the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is also set to
announce inventory, production and export figures for July. 
    A Reuters poll of nine traders, planters and analysts
forecast Malaysian output in July will rise 11 percent to 1.68
million tonnes, leading to a 6.5 percent rise in inventory
levels to 1.63 million tonnes. Exports are seen up 4 percent to
1.43 million tonnes.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1
percent to 2,632 ringgit ($614.09) at the midday break. It
earlier rose to 2,648 ringgit, its highest since Aug. 1.
    Traded volumes stood at 10,130 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "Palm oil is likely to extend prior gains on the back of
persistent gains in rival oilseed and China's palm olein," said
a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, referring to overnight gains
in soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade.
    "The market however may trade cautiously ahead of the MPOB
data and first ten days' exports estimates from cargo
surveyors."
    Palm oil production typically picks up in the second half of
the year in line with seasonal trends, but uncertainty remains
over the extent of its gains as palm trees are still seeing the
lingering effects of a crop-damaging El Nino.
    The October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade, which gained 0.8 percent on Tuesday, was last up 0.03
percent on Wednesday.     
    The January soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
 rose 1.1 percent, while the January palm olein contract
 surged 1.4 percent.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0552 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low   High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7     2626   +2.00    2624   2648      118
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2621   +4.00    2617   2632      415
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2632   +3.00    2627   2648     6108
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5416  +70.00    5386   5432   430854
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6282  +64.00    6262   6316   298752
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    34.31   +0.08   34.22  34.37     3575
 INDIA PALM OIL    AUG7   489.00   +1.70  487.50  490.5      599
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7   642.75   -0.15   641.6  644.4     2700
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    49.02   -0.15   48.90  49.09    25982
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2860 ringgit)
($1 = 63.7600 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6942 Chinese yuan)     

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.