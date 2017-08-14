FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm falls from 2-wk top as India import tax hike hits sentiment
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
India celebrates Independence Day
August 14, 2017 / 5:32 AM / a day ago

VEGOILS-Palm falls from 2-wk top as India import tax hike hits sentiment

3 Min Read

    * Market set for first losing session in five
    * India palm oil demand to weaken on import tax - Trader
    * Weaker soyoil also weighs on market - Trader

    By Emily Chow
    KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell in early trade on Monday and were set for their first fall
in five sessions as sentiment took a hit after India on Friday
said it would raise import taxes on crude and refined edible
oils.
    India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, doubled
the import tax on crude palm oils to 15 percent and raised the
import tax on refined palm oils to 25 percent to protect local
oilseed farmers from cheaper imports from top suppliers Malaysia
and Indonesia.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
0.2 percent at 2,677 ringgit ($624.01) at the midday break. 
    Traded volumes stood at 10,614 lots of 25 tonnes each at
noon.
    "The market may trade cautiously after the import duty hike
in India," said a futures trader from Kuala Lumpur, adding that
Indian demand for palm oil could decline in the coming weeks.
    Cargo surveyor data showing Malaysia's palm oil exports for
the first half of August is scheduled for release on Tuesday.
  
    Another trader said that while India's announcement partly
weighed down palm, prices were also tracking weaker performing
soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian
Commodity Exchange. 
    Palm oil prices are impacted by the movements in related
edible oils including soy, as they compete for a share in the
global vegetable oils market. 
    The October soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board
of Trade was slightly down 0.1 percent, while the January
soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.2
percent. 
    In other related oils, the January palm olein contract
 was up 0.5 percent.
    
 Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0511 GMT
 Contract          Month    Last  Change     Low   High   Volume
 MY PALM OIL       AUG7        0   +0.00       0      0        0
 MY PALM OIL       SEP7     2677   +1.00    2654   2678      345
 MY PALM OIL       OCT7     2677   -5.00    2661   2681     5556
 CHINA PALM OLEIN  JAN8     5440  +26.00    5370   5446   453814
 CHINA SOYOIL      JAN8     6292  -14.00    6232   6328   331646
 CBOT SOY OIL      DEC7    33.96   +0.00    33.7  34.05     6940
 INDIA PALM OIL    AUG7   502.60   +2.30  501.60  507.8      807
 INDIA SOYOIL      AUG7    647.4   +1.55   645.7    655     4680
 NYMEX CRUDE       SEP7    48.78   -0.04   48.71  48.90    18998
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2900 ringgit)
($1 = 64.0175 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6615 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

