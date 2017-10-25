FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm drops following weakness in soyoil
#Asia
October 25, 2017 / 3:00 AM / in 2 days

CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm drops following weakness in soyoil

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects data in chart at bottom)
    * Palm slips tracking weakness in CBOT soyoil - trader
    * Expectation of lower exports also drags palm - trader
    * Palm falters after three consecutive sessions of gains

    By Tavleen Tarrant and Liz Lee
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
reversed gains on Tuesday after hitting a five-week high, with
sentiment dented by weakness in the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) soyoil and expectations of slower export growth.
    The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down
0.4 percent at 2,777 ringgit ($656) a tonne by Tuesday evening
after rising as much as 0.8 percent to 2,808 ringgit, their
highest since Sept. 19, earlier in the session.
    Traded volumes stood at 47,628 lots of 25 tonnes each at the
midday break.
    The drop of palm prices was due to a fall in the soyoil
futures on the CBOT, said Kuala Lumpur-based futures traders.
    The December soybean oil contract on the Chicago
Board of Trade (CBOT) dropped by 0.4 percent by the end of
Tuesday.
    Palm prices are impacted by the movements of related oils as
they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
    "It looks like the market may be concerned that strong
exports may not come through, with some preliminary numbers
showing a marginal increase in exports," said a trader.
    Another trader said the market was expecting exports data to
show a smaller increase for the Oct. 1-25 period.
    Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services released data on 
Friday that showed exports of Malaysian palm oil products during
Oct. 1-20 rose 11.6 percent to 951,339 tonnes from 852,206
tonnes shipped a month earlier.
    In other related edible oils, the January soybean oil
contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange gained 0.2
percent on Tuesday, while the January palm olein contract
 rose 1.1 percent. 
   
    Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1038 GMT
    
 Contract      Month     Last  Change     Low     High  Volume
 MY PALM OIL  NOV7       2752  -15.00    2752     2780     255
 MY PALM OIL  DEC7       2780  -12.00    2758     2794    3710
 MY PALM OIL  JAN8       2893  -10.00    2771     2808   23179
 CHINA PALM   JAN8       5688  +62.00    5654     5706        
 OLEIN                                                  
 CHINA        JAN8       6074   +0.23    6054     6096        
 SOYOIL                                                 
 CBOT SOY     DEC7      34.43   +0.09   34.30    34.65        
 OIL                                                    
 NYMEX CRUDE  DEC7      52.44   -0.06   51.55    52.62        
 
 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
 CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
 Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese
 yuan per tonne
 India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg
 Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 4.2320 ringgit)
($1 = 65.0425 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan renminbi)

 (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
