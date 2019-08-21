Palm falls as ringgit strength offsets support from other oils

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Wednesday morning, as a stronger ringgit capped the support from gains in other edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was last down 0.6% at 2,163 ringgit ($518.58) per tonne.

U.S. soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were last up 0.3%, while the September soyoil contract on the Dalian exchange was last 0.1% higher on Wednesday morning.

The ringgit, the currency which palm is traded in, rose 0.24% against the dollar, making the edible oil cheaper for foreign buyers.

($1 = 4.1710 ringgit)

($1 = 71.5500 Indian rupees)

($1 = 7.0557 Chinese yuan)