Palm recovers from three sessions of falls on soyoil strength

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed in early trade on Tuesday, recovering from three straight sessions of falls on the back of a rebound in overnight soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).
The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was 0.4% higher at 2,006 ringgit ($484.42) per tonne at 0253 GMT.
CBOT soyoil futures were up 0.4% after two consecutive sessions of losses.
($1 = 4.1410 ringgit)
($1 = 69.2662 Indian rupees)
($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan)
