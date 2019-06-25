Palm recovers from three sessions of falls on soyoil strength

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed in early trade on Tuesday, recovering from three straight sessions of falls on the back of a rebound in overnight soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was 0.4% higher at 2,006 ringgit ($484.42) per tonne at 0253 GMT.

CBOT soyoil futures were up 0.4% after two consecutive sessions of losses.

($1 = 4.1410 ringgit)

($1 = 69.2662 Indian rupees)

($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan)