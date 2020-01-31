Palm set for biggest monthly drop in over five years as virus toll climbs

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Friday, set for the biggest monthly drop in more than five years as the coronavirus epidemic added to demand concerns fuelled by a diplomatic spat with India.

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

The death toll from the virus that the World Health Organization declared a global emergency reached 213 in China on Friday, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 9,820.

“Coronavirus issue is still a concern because if this continues, economy in China will really be impacted,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The epidemic may slow economic growth in China, the second-biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil, to 5% or even lower, a Chinese government economist said earlier this week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 1.6% at 2,609 ringgit ($641.82) per tonne by the midday break on Friday. The contract has lost 14.5% so far this month, on track for its biggest drop since August 2014.

Palm oil prices were already under pressure after top-buyer India restricted imports of refined palm oil and stopped all purchases from Malaysia following a diplomatic row between the two nations.

A fall in Chicago soyoil prices were also weighing on palm prices, traders said.

Soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 2.8% on Thursday but recouped some losses early on Friday and last traded 0.5% higher.

China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed for the Lunar New Year holidays and will open on Feb. 3.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may fall to 2,533 ringgit per tonne, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.