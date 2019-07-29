Palm snaps winning streak on weaker crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, easing from a seven-week high, in line with weaker crude oil prices and as traders booked profits.

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3% at 2,061 ringgit ($499.88) per tonne at the close of trade, snapping five straight sessions of gains.

Earlier in the session, the contract hit its highest since June 7 at 2,075 ringgit per tonne.

Palm oil may temporarily peak in a range of 2,076-2,083 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by a Fibonacci ratio analysis, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.

“Palm prices are tracking lower crude oil prices, along with profit-taking ahead of Tuesday’s market close,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader.

Malaysian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a public holiday, and resume trading on Wednesday.

Oil prices weakened on Monday amid pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks and the prospect of slower economic growth globally that could reduce demand for crude.

In related edible oils, U.S. soyoil futures on the CBOT closed up 0.8% on Friday, and were last up 0.1% on Monday.

Meanwhile, the September soyoil contract on the Dalian exchange rose 0.9% and the Dalian September palm oil contract gained 0.7%.

Palm oil prices are affected by movements in related oils that compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1230 ringgit)

($1 = 68.8125 Indian rupees)

($1 = 6.8924 Chinese yuan)