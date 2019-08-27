Palm snaps winning streak to fall on weaker related oils

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures retreated from a more than six-month high hit the previous session on Tuesday, tracking weaker related oils on the U.S. Chicago Board of Trade and China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange.

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.3% at 2,239 ringgit ($534.37) per tonne, snapping five days of gains. Earlier in the session, it had fallen as much as 1.9% to a three-day low of 2,227 ringgit.

The contract hit its strongest level since Feb. 8 on Monday at 2,312 ringgit.

Reuters technical analyst for commodities and energy, Wang Tao, said a break of support at 2,243 ringgit could open the way for a move to 2,181 ringgit.

“The current weakness in competing vegetable oils are dragging on prices,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader.

U.S. soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were last down 0.7% and the September soyoil contract on the Dalian exchange declined 2.1%.

The Dalian September palm oil contract also fell 2.9%.

India’s trade ministry on Monday recommended raising the tax on refined palm oil imports from Malaysia to 50% from 45% to curb cheaper purchases of the commodity, a government document said.

India, the world’s biggest edible oil importer, currently imposes a 40% import tax on crude palm oil and 50% on refined palm oils. But refined palm oil shipments from Malaysia have been taxed at 45% since January, under an agreement between the two countries.

The change in duty structure led to a jump in Malaysia’s refined palm oil exports to India in the first half of 2019 from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)

($1 = 71.4920 Indian rupees)

($1 = 7.0928 Chinese yuan)