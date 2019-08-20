Palm trades in narrow range on weaker ringgit, Dalian soyoil

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were slightly up at the midday break in range-bound trading on Tuesday, hit by declines in soyoil on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange while a weaker ringgit and a recovery in U.S. soyoil offered some support.

A worker unloads palm oil fruit bunches from a lorry inside a palm oil mill in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin/Files

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.1% at 2,159 ringgit ($516.51) per tonne at noon.

Palm oil had previously seen three consecutive sessions of losses, though it was up 0.6% last week.

Palm oil may fall to 2,113 ringgit per tonne as it has pierced below a support at 2,160 ringgit, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals.

“The market is up on the weaker ringgit and U.S. soyoil also recouped some overnight losses,” said a Kuala Lumpur-based trader, referring to soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade. “However, Dalian soyoil weakness capped gains.”

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, slightly fell 0.1% to 4.1800 against the dollar around Tuesday noon. A weaker ringgit usually makes the edible oil cheaper for foreign buyers.

Meanwhile, U.S. soyoil futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were last up 0.5%, in line with gains in soybean prices.

U.S. grains saw some gains on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous session’s heavy losses, as a U.S. crop tour forecast below-average yields after a wet spring delayed plantings.

In other related oils, the September soyoil contract on the Dalian exchange was last down 0.3% on Tuesday morning, while the Dalian September palm oil contract rose 0.3%.

Palm oil prices are affected by movements in related oils that compete in the global vegetable oils market.

($1 = 4.1800 ringgit)

($1 = 71.5900 Indian rupees)

($1 = 7.0673 Chinese yuan)