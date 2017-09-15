VEGOILS-Malaysian palm drops on higher export tax, stronger ringgit

* Palm tumbles, down 0.6 pct at midday * Rise in export tax for Oct drags prices - trader KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell in the Friday morning session, retreating further from a six-month high, as a rise in export tax for October and a strengthening ringgit dampened sentiment. The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 0.56 percent to 2,851 ringgit ($680.43) by the midday break, easing further from a six-month high of 2,873 ringgit hit on Wednesday. Trading volumes stood at 26,951 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the previous session's midday level. A Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader said the increase of crude palm oil export tax for October to 6 percent from 5.5 percent weighed on the sentiment. "Market is low today because the higher palm oil export tax is going to affect demand, especially from China, as they are restocking ahead of winter. This will have negative effects on prices in the midterm," the trader said. A second trader from Kuala Lumpur said a stronger ringgit was also weighing on palm, with some traders taking profit, after the contract failed to breach the 2,900 ringgit per tonne mark this week. Traders are also looking out for price forecasts from analysts speaking at the Globoil India conference, which began on Wednesday. Top industry analyst James Fry said on Thursday that palm prices were likely to fall below 2,400 ringgit per tonne towards the end of the year. Two other top industry analysts, Thomas Mielke and Dorab Mistry, are scheduled to speak at the conference later in the day. "Fry was bearish on palm's price outlook but some are thinking Mistry may be more positive," the second trader said. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil contract fell 0.06 percent. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 0.06 percent, while the January palm olein dropped 0.38 percent, snapping five straight sessions of gains. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0505 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL SEP7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2865 -22.00 2849 2872 353 MY PALM OIL NOV7 2851 -16.00 2835 2857 13382 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5750 -22.00 5732 5798 446794 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6392 +4.00 6380 6426 349148 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 35.05 -0.02 34.98 35.14 4055 INDIA PALM OIL SEP7 546.80 -1.80 546.20 547.5 118 INDIA SOYOIL SEP7 664.5 -0.65 662.1 664.5 250 NYMEX CRUDE OCT7 49.77 -0.12 49.62 49.80 15751 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1900 ringgit) ($1 = 64.09 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.55 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liz Lee and Tavleen Tarrant; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)