VEGOILS-Malaysian palm futures track Dalian higher, hit 6-month high

* Palm continues higher, up 0.3 pct at midday * Climbing Dalian palm olein lifts palm prices - trader * Some eyeing analyst price outlook at Globoil India - trader By Liz Lee KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, touching a six- month high, as they tracked a rally in Dalian's palm olein contract higher although market stayed cautious ahead of price outlook. The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,882 ringgit ($686.35) by the midday break. Earlier in the session, it hit 2,893 ringgit, its highest since March 6. Trading volumes stood at 20,154 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly below the previous session's midday level. A Kuala Lumpur-based futures trader said palm will likely continue to be supported by ongoing strength in Dalian palm olein futures. Dalian Commodity Exchange's January palm olein climbed as much as 1.5 percent, promising a fourth straight session of gains. "But there will be a price outlook presentation by a key industry analyst at Globoil India later in the day," the trader said, predicting caution in trading just before that presentation at the three-day Globoil India conference, which started on Wednesday. In other related oils, the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil contract rose as much as 0.4 percent. The January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange climbed 0.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0455 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL SEP7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL OCT7 2896 +2.00 2890 2910 309 MY PALM OIL NOV7 2882 +9.00 2872 2893 8327 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5802 +86.00 5706 5818 578914 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6408 +30.00 6342 6418 369764 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 35.25 +0.16 35.1 35.32 3388 INDIA PALM OIL SEP7 550.50 +3.40 548.00 551.5 218 INDIA SOYOIL SEP7 667 +1.75 667 667 220 NYMEX CRUDE OCT7 49.22 -0.08 49.18 49.33 14870 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.1990 ringgit) ($1 = 64.08 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.54 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)