VEGOILS-Malaysian palm oil rises 1 pct on expectations of strong exports

* Palm hits 1-month top of 2,615 rgt/T * Prices seen supported temporarily - trader * Market up 3.9 pct on-week so far By Kanupriya Kapoor JAKARTA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed over 1 percent in early trading on Friday before paring gains, buoyed by expectations of strong exports and falling production. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange hit a one-month top of 2,615 ringgit ($655.06) per tonne before settling 0.6 percent higher than the previous close at 2,601 ringgit at the midday break. Palm is up 3.9 percent on-week so far, its strongest weekly gain in over a year. Trading volumes stood at 28,303 lots of 25 tonnes each. "Looks like strong exports and weaker production ahead is keeping palm higher today," said Kuala Lumpur-based analyst, David Ng of Phillip Futures. "Prices seem to be supported temporarily," he added. Malaysia's palm exports for December were estimated to rise 7.8 percent from the previous month, while output was seen falling 6.6 percent, a Reuters survey showed on Friday. Other analysts said the Malaysian exchange was supported by gains in overseas markets, referring to related oils on the Chicago Board of Trade and China's Dalian Commodity Exchange. Palm oil prices track the performances of other edible oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. The March soybean oil contract on the CBOT rose 0.56 percent. The May soybean oil on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.62 percent, and the Dalian January palm oil contract was also up 0.62 percent. Palm, soy, and crude oil prices as of 0509 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JAN8 2544 +2.00 2544 2561 68 MY PALM OIL FEB8 2599 +22.00 2586 2610 1218 MY PALM OIL MAR8 2601 +16.00 2593 2615 12959 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY8 5384 +22.00 5336 5392 178554 CHINA SOYOIL MAY8 5840 +36.00 5788 5850 204948 CBOT SOY OIL MAR8 34.06 -0.01 33.82 34.1 4122 INDIA PALM OIL JAN8 564.70 +2.20 564.10 567.4 311 INDIA SOYOIL JAN8 737.9 +2.80 734.6 739 2380 NYMEX CRUDE FEB8 62.00 -0.01 61.87 62.04 14847 * Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne * CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound * Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne * India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg * Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel For a table on Malaysian physical palm oil prices, including refined oil, Reuters Terminal users can double click on or type OILS/MY01. * To view freight rates from Peninsula Malaysia/Sumatra to China, India, Pakistan and Rotterdam, please key in OILS/ASIA2 and press enter, or double click between the brackets. * Reuters Terminal users can see cash and futures edible oil prices by double clicking on the codes in the brackets: To go to the next page in the same chain, hit F12. To go back, hit F11. Vegetable oils -- OILS/ASIA1 Malaysian palm oil exports -- SGSPALM1 CBOT soyoil futures -- 0#BO: CBOT soybean futures -- 0#S: Indian solvent -- SOLVENT01 Weekly Indian vegetable oils -- OILS/IN Dalian Commodity Exchange -- DC/MENU Dalian soyoil futures -- 0#DBY: Dalian refined palm oil futures -- 0#DCP: Zhengzhou rapeseed oil -- 0#COI: European edible oil prices/trades -- OILS/E ($1 = 3.9920 ringgit) ($1 = 63.3400 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.4790 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)