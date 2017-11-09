VEGOILS-Palm climbs on stronger crude oil, year-end output concerns

* Palm climbs to one-week top of 2,835 rgt/T * Seasonal production drawdown in Nov/Dec supportive of market - Trader * Palm may revisit Oct 30 high of 2,855 rgt/T - Technicals * Official data scheduled for release on Friday after 0430 GMT By Emily Chow KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to their highest in a week on Thursday, in line for a third straight session of gains, tracking strength in crude oil prices. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,827 ringgit ($668.80) a tonne at the midday break. Earlier in the session, it rose to 2,835 ringgit, its strongest since Nov. 2. Traded volumes stood at 15,115 lots of 25 tonnes each at noon. "Crude oil prices are up. Palm oil to gasoil spread is at a low, resulting in energy companies buying palm and selling gasoil," said a palm oil futures trader. "An expected, seasonal production drawdown in November and December is also a catalyst for higher price levels," he added. Crude oil prices held steady on Thursday supported by ongoing supply cuts led by Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). It hit its highest since July 2015 earlier this week on an anti-corruption crackdown in oil producer nation Saudia Arabia. Palm prices are affected by movements in the crude oil market as the edible oil is used as feedstock to make biodiesel, a fuel substitute. The spread or price difference between palm oil and gas oil was last at $105, versus over $120 last week. Palm oil production is seen to decline in the last two months of the year, after a surge in October. October output is seen rising on-month by 9.4 percent to 1.95 million tonnes, according to a Reuters survey. Official data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board is scheduled for release on Friday. In other related oils, the December soybean oil contract on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped as much as 0.2 percent, while the January soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.1 percent. The January palm olein contract on Dalian rose 1.1 percent. Palm oil is impacted by other edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market. Palm may revisit its Oct. 30 high of 2,855 ringgit per tonne, said Wang Tao, a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0444 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV7 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL DEC7 2807 +8.00 2802 2813 229 MY PALM OIL JAN8 2827 +7.00 2823 2835 7085 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN8 5688 +64.00 5632 5712 262532 CHINA SOYOIL JAN8 6136 +4.00 6114 6168 224160 CBOT SOY OIL DEC7 35.31 -0.06 35.29 35.44 6090 INDIA PALM OIL NOV7 567.30 -1.70 565.00 568.4 148 INDIA SOYOIL NOV7 702.4 -2.70 701 702.4 210 NYMEX CRUDE DEC7 56.88 +0.07 56.82 56.98 11794 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne India soy oil in Indian rupee per 10 kg Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 4.2270 ringgit) ($1 = 64.8900 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6306 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)